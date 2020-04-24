14 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in SLO County — the largest single-day spike

San Luis Obispo now has 163 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Friday, April 24 – up 14 cases from yesterday, according to the County Public Health.

Of the total cases, 40 patients are at home in isolation, 119 patients have recovered, and one patient is in intensive care out of three in the hospital.

This is the largest single-day spike in cases San Luis Obispo County has seen.

Since announcing plans to attempt to lift some social distancing requirements earlier this week, the county has seen a more rapid increase in number of cases. There have been 29 confirmed cases this week so far.