San Luis Obispo County now has 149 confirmed COVID-19 cases

County Public Health has now conducted 926 tests in which 50 have tested positive. Private laboratories have detected 99 cases, but the number of tests conducted is unknown, according to County Public Health.

The highest increase of confirmed cases in one day remains at nine.

There are six cases of coronavirus in those zero to 17-years-old, 55 in ages 18 to 49-years-old, 47 in 50 to 64-years-old and 41 in those 65 and older.