In 2016, Donald Trump was elected to be the 45th president of the United States in his race against Hillary Clinton. Trump is running for reelection in 2020 against Democratic candidate and former vice president Joe Biden.

Locally, Heidi Harmon beat out former mayor Jan Marx and was elected into her first mayoral term in San Luis Obispo.

State-wide, Proposition 64 passed in the 2016 California election, making recreational marijuana legal in the state.

While recreational marijuana was legalized for those over the age of 21, dispensary storefronts have yet to open in San Luis Obispo four years after the law change.