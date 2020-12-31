From a pandemic to racial unrest, 2020 has been a year that few will forget.

2020 is the year that the coronavirus took the lives of over 1.5 million people across the globe. The year that the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd sparked Black Lives Matter protests and reinvigorated the movement for racial justice. The year that California experienced one of its worst wildfire seasons in history, burning 4,359,517 acres across the state. The year that the United States faced an extremely polarized election.

Mustang News Staff was there to capture the events that affected the San Luis Obispo community this year — both before and after the pandemic. These photographs reflect on the monumental events that mark 2020 a year like no other.

Editor’s Note: The dates referenced in the caption do not necessarily reflect the dates the photos were taken.