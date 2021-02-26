How a Cal Poly senior turned a hobby into a small business

Cal Poly civil engineering senior Eza Gaigalas turned her winter break hobby into a small business. She created her company California Coast Design after seeing numerous TikTok’s and other social media posts of ring making and trinket dishes. After watching these viral videos she decided that she could do the same. Shortly after learning this new skill, she started selling her products on Facebook and then progressed to Esty. As a full time college student and small business owner, Eza tells Mustang News how her perception of small businesses has changed.