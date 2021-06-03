A Creative Summer Guide to SLO County

Will you be in San Luis Obispo at the end of June for summer school, for the end of a lease or just for fun? If you are, here is a guide of some unique items to add to your bucket list:

Nicole Herhusky | KCPR

If you’re looking to support local restaurants, the SLO Grilled Cheese Festival begins May 1st and runs until June 30th. At the SLO Grilled Cheese Festival, different restaurants offer their grilled cheese sandwiches and compete to see which one is the best in three categories: Best SLO Grilled Cheese, Most Ooey Gooey Cheesy and Best Twisted Grilled Cheese.

The spa at Madonna Inn offers relaxing massages and facials if you want to decompress after finals or a long week of summer quarter. Plus, the inn is only two miles from Cal Poly’s campus, meaning that you can treat yourself just after class ends!

If you are looking for a change of pace and want to see animals from around the world without paying for an expensive plane ticket, take some time out of your day to visit the Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero. Since COVID-19 regulations are still in place — only forty people are allowed inside at maximum, masks are mandatory and social distancing guidelines are still in place — buying a ticket ahead of time would secure your spot.

With the recent reopening of this popular SLO attraction, take advantage of the event during the summer when it’s less crowded and more produce is available! Every Thursday night on Higuera Street, vendors sell fresh, locally grown produce to attendees. Due to COVID-19 protocol, a mask mandate is still in place, but that does not detract from getting to meet new people and supporting local businesses.

This program gives active and curious people the opportunity to tour the best aspects of the Central Coast either by bike, kayak or by hike.

“Morro Bay Whale Watching” takes groups of 24 into Morro Bay to see the whales the Central Coast has to offer. Since availability is limited, it is necessary to book a trip ahead of time.

Camping

The Carrizo Plain National Monument is a national park in SLO county that is open to campers and hikers.

Fishing

The Santa Margarita Lake Recreation Area is a SLO county park currently open to fishers or to anyone who wishes to picnic, hike and enjoy nature

Zip-lining

The Vista Lago Adventure Park in Arroyo Grande is currently open for anyone who wants to zipline or participate in outdoor obstacle courses.

Hot Air Balloon Rides

The Balloons over Paso in Paso Robles is currently open to book a hot air balloon ride and experience SLO County from a birds-eye view.

For more information on SLO activities this summer as places begin to reopen, check out the county’s tourism website!