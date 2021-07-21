A judge ruled to end new DACA applications. Here’s what that means for Cal Poly students. 

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program can no longer accept new applications after a federal judge ruled on Friday that the policy was unlawful, according to a July 21 university email sent to students.

The DACA program, created by former President Barack Obama in 2012, serves approximately 616,000 people nationwide and nearly 200 Cal Poly students. The policy defers deportation for children of undocumented immigrants if they moved here before the age of 16.

After the ruling made by U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen, legal protections and two-year application renewals will continue for current DACA recipients. However, new DACA applications will not be processed.

Diversity and Equity Interim Vice President Denise Isom said in the email that the court decision is expected to be appealed.

Isom expressed Cal Poly’s support for the campus’s undocumented community and members of mixed-status families.

“We reaffirm our commitment to not aid or support any actions by Immigration Customs Enforcement on our campus,” Isom wrote in the email. “Cal Poly re-affirms that our DACAmented and undocumented students, staff and faculty are a valued and supported and are an integral part of our community. You are not alone, and we remain united in our commitment to you.”

Cal Poly community provides support and outreach to undocumented students

The Dream Center is hosting two “Dream Circle” meetings for impacted students, staff and faculty. The meetings are intended to give Cal Poly community members affected by the ruling a space to process the news and feel supported.

A virtual Dream Circle will be held tomorrow, July 22, from 3 to 4 p.m via this Zoom link. An in-person Dream Circle will be held Monday, July 26 from 12 to 1:30 p.m. Food will be provided, and people can RSVP for the meeting here.

A Zoom webinar will be hosted by the nonprofit Immigrant Legal Defense on Friday, July 23 at 12 p.m. to provide the latest DACA updates.

The Cal Poly Dream Center provides DACA updates, as well as free immigration legal services for students, staff, faculty and family members. People can make virtual appointments with the university’s legal team here.

The Cal Poly Associated Students, Inc. (ASI) Board of Directors passed a resolution in 2019 to express continued support for undocumented students even if DACA were terminated. The resolution called on Cal Poly to continue providing financial support and allow attendance to undocumented students in the event that DACA ends.