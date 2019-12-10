A look at Paradise, one year after the Camp Fire

On Nov. 8, 2018, the Northern California town of Paradise saw the deadliest and most destructive fire in California history. The blaze burned more than 150,000 acres in 17 days.
One year ago, Mustang News photographer visited Paradise. He returned to the same sites one year later to document the progress as the town attempts to rebuild.
November 2018: The Camp Fire was the deadliest fire in California history, with 85 lives taken, according to Cal Fire. Connor Frost | Mustang News
November 2019: One year later, the Northern California town is still recovering from the damage. Connor Frost | Mustang News
November 2019: One year later, the town's population has dropped from an estimated 27,000 people down to approximately 4,000 residents, according to NBC News. Connor Frost | Mustang News
November 2018: Nine months after the fire, CalRecycle removed more than 3.66 million tons of debris. Connor Frost | Mustang News
November 2019: State and federal agencies have removed more than 200,000 acres of trees around California to reduce fuel for future fires. Connor Frost | Mustang News
November 2018: Almost 19,000 businesses, homes, and structures were destroyed in the blaze. Connor Frost | Mustang News
November 2019: After being closed for the rest of the school year after the fire, Paradise High School welcomed back its students this year. Connor Frost | Mustang News