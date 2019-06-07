A new athletic clothing store is opening downtown this summer

A new athletic clothing store is coming to downtown San Luis Obispo in early August.

Athleta, owned by Gap Inc., will open at 879 Higuera St. The storefront was previously occupied by Gap, but closed in January 2019.

We hear you—we can't wait to be there! Our San Luis Obispo store should be open by early August. — Athleta (@Athleta) May 23, 2019

“The San Luis Obispo Collection is excited to have Athleta within our downtown [San Luis Obispo] portfolio, the brand is opening late Summer 2019,” Jamestown L.P. regional leasing manager Therese Cron said.

Jamestown L.P. owns 879 Higuera St., along with multiple properties in the heart of downtown San Luis Obispo.

“Athletic clothes are becoming a big thing right now. The other options are pretty expensive, so having a more affordable alternative can be good,” accounting and information systems senior Harleen Bains said.

Athleta did not respond to Mustang News for comment.