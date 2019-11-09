Aliso in PCV evacuated after fire breaks out in apartment kitchen

Residents of Aliso in Poly Canyon Village (PCV) were evacuated at approximately 8:20 p.m. Friday when a fire broke out in an apartment kitchen oven.

San Luis Obispo City Fire and University Police responded to the incident.

The fire was contained to the apartment kitchen and has been extinguished, according to University Spokesperson Matt Lazier. No injuries have been reported.

The fire spread to the walls and cabinets, according to San Luis Obispo City Fire.

Aliso residents were allowed to return to the building just after 9 p.m. The unit’s occupants will be displaced for at least tonight, according to San Luis Obispo City Fire.

The eight other free-standing apartment buildings in PCV were not affected by the evacuation.