SLOcalized Episode 1: STD’s on the rise?

SLOcalized breaks down the nation’s top stories for Cal Poly students. Learn about what’s going on and why it matters with each episode hosted by Mustang News reporter Kallyn Hobmann.

Episode 1: According to a CDC report, sexually transmitted diseases are at an all time high in the United States, and they’re continuing to rise. The Public Health Department says reported STD cases in San Luis Obispo County have nearly doubled since 2011, and the number one factor for getting an STD is being under the age of twenty four, putting Cal Poly students at risk.