Alison Chavez: Calling for cats during quarantine

In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, animal science junior and Mustang News photographer Ali Chavez had the same challenges as most members of her community: the loss of end-of-the-year milestones, the stress of online classes and the uncertainty of the future. But unlike all of her peers, she also has the lives of more than 40 rescued cats to worry about.

Chavez began volunteering for the Cal Poly Cat Program (CPCP) two years ago. She has since become a co-manager of the shelter and introduced a neonatal kitten program, which allows fosters to care for kittens who are not yet ready for adoption.

In the past few weeks, Chavez’s life has been a whirlwind of cats and coursework.

“I’m in a lot of labs right now, which is really weird, because I have literally cow intestines in my freezer right now. Yay, pre-vet,” Chavez said.

Chavez often paused in the middle of a sentence to endearingly scoop her cat Fresno away from the camera. Her Foothill Blvd. apartment was decorated with streamers and “Baby Boy” balloons left over from her CPCP co-manager’s “kitten shower”, a perpetual celebration of cats. Chavez said she continues to use the balloons in photos with Derik, one of the four kittens she is fostering in her apartment.

“I love showing off my kittens,” Chavez said. “I’ve been fostering since 2016, my senior year of high school, when I managed to convince my dad that I could foster and not keep them. Five cats later, that didn’t really happen.”

In addition to fostering kittens of her own, Chavez has also been holding trainings for new foster parents. According to Chavez, the San Luis Obispo stay-at-home order brought in an increase of interested volunteers, foster parents and adopters. The shelter’s management has since limited traffic into the shelter for safety reasons. Chavez and co-manager Sam Cvetovac have each been meeting with potential foster parents and adopters at the shelter three times a week.

“I definitely have, in a weird way, appreciated quarantine. It kind of made our business really great ‘cause we’ve gotten a lot of cats out, which makes my life really fun,” Chavez said.

In the next few months, Chavez said she hopes to stay on top of her coursework and to continue receiving support at the shelter.

“It’s a pain in the butt, handling this many classes and also handling a cat shelter and kittens that are relying on you and a kitten program that’s relying on you and all the foster parents,” Chavez said. “It’s a lot, but I’m hopeful that it keeps going in the same direction.”

A Q&A with the Cat Program Co-Manager

This Q&A has been edited for clarity.

What made you want to get involved at the shelter in the beginning, and what has made you stay there for so long?

I’m definitely a crazy cat lady. I have grown up around cats my entire life, so it primarily was because I was having separation anxiety from my own cats at home. So I heard about the cat program and knew I wanted to at least be involved in some way.

What were your biggest concerns about having to shelter in place due to COVID-19?

Personally, it was just being able to see my family and go home for spring break. My brother’s immunocompromised, and I didn’t want to put him in any danger, obviously.

But as far as the cat program goes, the biggest issue that we were having was volunteers, because we have people coming in three times a day usually and upwards. Especially because we’ve done so much volunteer outreach this year. We’ve had so many volunteers and a ton more people coming to us after quarantine dropped, because it’s like, ‘Oh, well there’s something to do. Let’s go chill with cats for an hour every day.’ We’ve had to limit the amount of volunteers in the shelter because it’s such a small, small space. The six-feet distance is kind of impossible to enforce with eight people in there trying to work at the same time. So that was a really big concern.

How much did your involvement at the shelter impact your decision to stay in SLO?

I went home for about a week at the beginning of spring break. My entire motivation to come back here was to take care of the cats and help out at the cat shelter. I knew that it had been crazy and I was keeping up with the group chat and emails. I usually had 20 people emailing me a day asking to volunteer and foster. Having to push that all onto my team, who was still here, felt really awful. If it hadn’t been for the cat shelter and the fact that I pay $800 per month for this apartment, I probably would still be at home right now.

How does it feel to be on campus when it’s isolated?

It’s creepy. It’s so dead. There’s no one there, and you totally feel like you shouldn’t be there. It’s kind of like, ‘Is someone gonna arrest me ‘cause I’m walking around?’ The cat program is on campus but it’s kind of in the outskirts, so it’s not like I’m in the UU. It definitely is still weird to be out there because usually there’s people running around at the tech park. We’re right next to the Rose Float lab, so normally there’s people going in and out of that building. So when it’s just you and it’s midnight and you’re walking to the cat shelter and there’s raccoons in the bushes next to you, it’s a little freaky. It definitely feels like a ghost town.

How else have you had to adapt your management style and really adjust to safety precautions?

It’s basically just relying a lot on communication. We had a lot of Zoom meetings earlier this week just to get everyone up to date, and emails are just crazy right now. I’m staying in contact with all the foster parents that I’ve arranged the last few weeks. Trying to keep up with them with the neonatal program, it’s been a lot of communicating with those guys and trying to get my hands on kittens, because there aren’t very many in SLO right now. I’ve been doing a lot of foster parent trainings. It’s just been kind of chaotic. It’s been weird; it’s been a shift.

That’s probably been our biggest issue. The volunteers are doing great, now that we have a schedule figured out. Getting gloves and Clorox bleach even, because a lot of that we were getting from our Amazon. So now, Amazon isn’t shipping that stuff anymore, especially gloves and masks and stuff. We weren’t using face masks before, but now with our 60+ group of volunteers, we’re trying to protect them more. Getting supplies has definitely been a pain in the butt. We had a shortage of paper towels for a while, which was a huge issue, because that’s what we use to clean. The inevitability of the unknown, of how long we’re going to be in quarantine, how long COVID will be an issue and not knowing the next time we will be able to restock.

Can you talk about the increase of interest in fostering and kitten care?

As far as our adult cats go, we started off quarantine with about 40 cats at our shelter. We had just taken in about 20 cats from a hoarding situation in King City. We were pretty stressed cause we were like, ‘We have too many cats.’ 40, 50 cats is our max. Luckily, as soon as the quarantine dropped, our foster program just boomed for some reason. I think everyone was like, ‘Well, I’m stuck at home, so might as well do that, right?’ We currently only have about 20 cats in our shelter right now, which is crazy because they have all pretty much been adopted or fostered out. That first couple of weeks in spring break was just foster after foster. I was just looking at my email, and I have four more emails from fosters that emailed me at like 8 p.m. last night. It’s absolutely nuts to be able to see the community coming together to do that.

As far as the kitten program goes, that started this quarter, so I’ve been training people on Wednesday nights and Saturday mornings. Working on getting those guys caught up to date, cause kittens are a little more specific in their basic care needs. They can be a little trickier than adults. Just as rewarding, but a little of a pain in the ass. My three upstairs are giving me a little of a hard time with potty training right now, so it’s basically just me trying to get all of our fosters to feel confident in their skills. I think I have a list of 45 foster parents for my kitten program, that literally started a month ago, which was nice to see. I’ve placed 23 kittens in foster care, which is 23 kittens that would’ve been put down or euthanized, or not made it in general.

Why do you think there’s been a peak in adoptions during the COVID-19 outbreak?

A lot of people come to us and have straight up told us like, ‘Hey, all my roommates are gone, and I don’t know when they’re gonna be coming back. Can I have a cat?’ That’s been a lot of fosters’ reasoning. You can’t blame them, my life would be pretty boring if I didn’t have all of my cats too. I support people in that. I am a little worried that after quarantine lifts, all these cats are going to come back to the shelter, so we’ve definitely been having to vet our adopters a little bit more harshly just because we want these cats to stay in their homes.

Hopefully they’ll be permanent homes, but there’s a chance the cats will come flying back. I guess you have to be more prepared?

Yeah, that’s gonna be a big issue. Like when quarantine lifts, how bad is it going to be? I have to imagine that there’s going to at least be a small influx in intakes because people suck. From our foster homes, people are going to be going back to work, and that’s totally fine and expected and we have the shelter space for those cats because they still technically are ours. But if the adopted cats are coming back, that’s going to be kind of sad because it’s frustrating. It’s heartbreaking to see, because these cats get used to their homes, right, and see those people as being their people and they hate the shelter. Fingers crossed that doesn’t happen.

Have you noticed people being wary or paranoid about these cats possibly getting something?

I haven’t personally experienced someone coming up and being like, ‘Oh, do your cats have coronavirus?’ Which is lucky because feline coronavirus and human coronavirus are completely different. I mean, I’ve had cats in my house that have had coronavirus and I don’t have it, so I’m fine. I’m living proof of that. I’ve definitely seen all of the articles and people commenting and stuff like that, being a little bit freaked out about the idea of it. The reality is just about every shelter cat has coronavirus, it’s just not a big thing because they don’t show it. Most of them will get it once in their life and move on; it’s basically the common cold for them. It’s a lot of just trying to educate people and telling them, ‘Hey, calm down. You’ve probably come into coronavirus 100 times in your life and not even realized it.

Has the university reached out and tried to help the shelter with going about COVID-19?

No, unfortunately. The university tends to stay out of our business until they need us to move. That was a whole issue in the beginning of the year, ‘cause they’re building the new tech park right next to us. They were trying to build over our building, which would be a whole big issue ‘cause we would’ve had to move — that’s a whole other story. As long as we’re paying rent, they don’t really care what we do, more or less. They have been a little bit stingy on us getting official Cal Poly business cards. But they haven’t provided anything for us. We’ve been chugging along on our own and doing what we can. We primarily live off of donations because we are a nonprofit and our staff is entirely volunteer. So none of us are getting paid or anything which helps, because all of that money will go back into the cats instead of going into our pockets, which I honestly prefer. I don’t need to be paid; I’m paid in happy cats. Money right now has been a big issue, budgeting and stuff like that, without the university’s support.

Yeah, we’ve definitely been looking at grant programs and sponsorship programs a lot. We rely pretty heavily on our Amazon wish list for supplies because every purchase of cat food means that it’s not $20 out of our pocket. Luckily, we did the Fur Change event in fall. We raised I think $10,000 from just donations, which was insane. So that’s really helping us right now. That all went into our medical fund, which is the biggest thing we’re buying right now is vet care, ‘cause all of our cats are sick all the time. It’s like a damn day care in there. When one of them gets it, they all get it. We’re doing okay, but we’re definitely looking for other ways to get our hands on some money.

What does the time you spend working on or at the shelter consist of?

A lot of the time it’s either driving cats to or from vet appointments. I go out and get supplies myself, so it’s a lot of time back and forth to and from the shelter. It’s a lot of emails, too many emails that I spend answering everyday. I would eliminate emails entirely, but it’s the primary form of communication for a lot people. I’m trying to get used to that, ‘cause I hate emails. Calling people back, a lot of the time, checking up on our fosters, checking up on the doctors, making sure everyone is happy and doing their jobs. Now because I’m covering the adoption side of things, it’s also adoption and foster — [cat walks in front of camera] ‘Oh my god, could you be any more annoying?’— platforms and meeting with potential fosters and adopters. It’s a lot of going to the cat shelter and making sure the cats are all alive, too. Our volunteers do a great job of keeping us up to date, like if our cats are sneezing or seeming gross. They’ll keep an eye and text us and we’ll jump on over. Lately, it’s been a lot of intakes, as well. I spent, I think , four hours at the shelter yesterday because I had a couple of appointments and then I had an intake. It was a mom and four kittens and they were disgusting, so I had to spend about an hour-and-a-half bathing them, and then I found a foster for them who came and picked them up. It seems very mundane to me at this point, ‘cause I think I’ve been doing it for so long that it’s like, ‘Yeah, whatever, I’ll just spend eight hours at the shelter today.”

What’s the hardest part about working at the shelter?

We take in some difficult cases from time to time. A lot of the times from Animal Services, just cats that can’t get adopted for one reason or another, or are just super, super old. We took in this cat named Buddy who was 16 I think, and he had a whole bunch of health issues. That’s always just really sad, you know. You’re like, ‘I wish I cold do something more for them,’ but it’s basically just end of life care. That’s something that I find really hard, because you get attached to them. You fall in love with every cat that comes through the door, or at least I do. It takes a lot of emotional strength. There’s cats in there that I’ll probably never touch because they’re feral, but I love them, and they deserve that compassion and that love but it’s definitely difficult to give sometimes.

How have you balanced cat shelter stuff with your own personal courses and other life responsibilities?

That’s a big question. It’s a lot of planning. I have a giant planner that’s like my Bible basically, and that’s how I plan out my day. Obviously, things change from minute to minute. I’ll be at the shelter for like five seconds to grab a syringe or something for a foster, and then I’ll spend time there until 8 p.m.. Stuff happens, but it definitely is a lot of juggling and balancing and a lot of late nights. [Wipes face] I have cat hair on my nose. I’m so sorry. I look like a crazy person ‘cause this cat is getting hair all over me! But yeah, it’s a lot of balancing and juggling and time management.

Do you wake up at three every morning?

Yeah, so my kittens are three weeks old now. I have them on a four-hour feeding schedule, so lovely — that includes the middle of the night. I’ve been trying to keep them to a set time, but there’s days when it fluctuates. They’re pretty stable at this point, so they’re pretty much good on whatever feeding schedule that I can get them on. There were a couple nights when they weren’t eating, and I was getting up every two hours to feed them.

Do they stay with you for a little bit and then you take them to the shelter?

Yeah, so I’m just fostering them. They’ll stay with me until probably they’re about 10 weeks or so. They have to hit about two pounds until they can be spayed our neutered, so they’ll stay with me until they hit that weight. I have people already wanting to put holds on these kittens, which is another big issue. Now everyone and their mother wants our kittens. I love fostering, though. It’s what gets me up in the middle of the night and up in the morning.

When you’re not taking care of kittens or doing work, what do you do for fun?

Three days ago, we went to the beach. That’s usually my happy place, I guess. I also am a big reader. Obviously, college has kind of taken that away from me because I spend more time reading scientific journals, which makes reading not so fun. I definitely am still trying to do recreational reading as well. I just started a new book the other day, so I’m all proud of myself. I’m like, ‘Oh yay, I’m not laying in bed scrolling through TikTok ‘til two a.m., I’m actually reading.’ Eating is my happy place as well.

What are your plans for the the shelter in the next few months?

For the kitten program, I basically just want to keep getting as many babies as we can. There’s a lot of willing fosters who would love, love to take them, so trying to use that resource as much as possible and giving people these opportunities. I definitely hope that that is in the same direction, but at the same time, I’m hopeful that we can still get supporters because that’s been a big issue. We had to lock up all of our hand sanitizer, actually, which it nuts, because we had a couple of bottles go missing right as coronavirus was becoming a thing. We were like, ‘You’re stealing from a fucking nonprofit.” But that’s a whole ‘nother thing. I would like this corona thing to stop. I mean, that’s probably what everyone wishes in the next few months. Yeah, as far as the cat shelter goes, I think we’ll just keep chugging along, keep doing our thing. We have a [Trap-Neuter-Return] project going on right now with a trailer park in Paso. I’m hopeful we can get the rest of those cats and spay and neuter them because there’s a lot of them. There’s a couple trailer parks in Paso that we’re working with right now. I just took in two litters of mamas and babies that I just put into foster the last couple of days. That’s been kind of chaotic, but it’s chaotic good.

What are your plans for yourself in the next few months?

As far as my own goals go, I guess just staying on top of schoolwork is my main thing. Trying to remember all the damn dates and stuff like that, ‘cause virtual classes are hell. I, half the time, don’t know what day of the week it is, so I have to keep reminding myself what day it is. Everything’s just melding together as I sit in this apartment and sit in this damn chair on Zoom all day.

How do you keep yourself uplifted and optimistic day to day?

Honestly, I survive off of Spotify. My playlists are kind of the only thing getting me through right now. I’m just trying to see the quarantine in as positive of a light as I can. I’ve been trying to keep myself looking at it like, ‘Oh, so instead of how many people are getting coronavirus in SLO County, why don’t I look at how many cats have been adopted in SLO County?’ Or like, I try and turn everything and avoid the negative media as much as possible. And my cats obviously keep me happy every day. If the kittens get a little bit fatter, it makes my entire day because these guys, they weren’t gonna survive. They weren’t eating for two days and I was syringe feeding them and it was a pain in the ass and I hated it, but it was worth it because they were surviving and they were getting through it. I try to surround myself with happy stories instead of sad, depressing stories. Definitely trying to manage what floods my head, ‘cause I do have anxiety, and I’ll fixate on something. I tend to fixate on the negative. But I’m trying to make happy playlists on Spotify and dance around my apartment in a flowy dress because it’s 80 degrees outside, but you can’t go outside. I can still throw all the windows open and have fun, you know? It’s just taking in as much good as I can and covering up the bad stuff with a blanket.