All spring study abroad programs cancelled 

Spring quarter and Spring Break study abroad programs have been canceled, according to a campus-wide email sent late Thursday, March 10.

The email said resources and support are available to impacted students, including information on program fees.

While campus remains open and in-person classes are proceeding as scheduled, the coronavirus situation in San Luis Obispo is evolving.

For this quarter, Cal Poly has suspended study abroad programs in South Korea and Italy.

This is a developing story and will be update as more information becomes available.