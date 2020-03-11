Multiple UC and CSU campuses cancel classes amid coronavirus concerns

Universities across the country are implementing online courses and canceling classes or finals as direction from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health agencies is coming in.

University of California (UC)

UC Santa Barbara announced it will be transitioning to online classes for the remainder of Winter 2020 and the start of Spring 2020, according to a statement by the Chancellor Henry T. Yang March 10. Remote instruction will take place until at least the end of April.

At UC Santa Cruz, in-person classes are suspended due to a second confirmed case of coronavirus in Santa Cruz County and a rising number of cases in nearby Santa Clara County, according to an email sent by the campus Public Affairs Department.

“While the campus will stay open, we encourage all students who are able to do so return to their permanent residence and continue their studies remotely through April 3,” the UC Santa Cruz email read.

At UC Irvine, Chancellor Howard Gillman said the campus is holding remote final exams. In addition, events with more than 100 people will be cancelled and UCI sporting events and competitions will continue as closed events, meaning no spectators will be allowed inside.

UCLA reports no confirmed cases of coronavirus on campus at this time, but has also suspended in-person classes. The suspension will remain until April 10.

Other colleges in the University of California are moving to online instruction, including UC Berkeley and UC San Diego.

California State University System (CSU)

There have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus at any of the campuses, according to a March 10 statement from the California State University. However, the CSU System has provided its 23 universities with guidelines on how to reduce the risk of a COVID-19 outbreak. Some universities have begun to enact procedures in accordance to their guidelines.

San Diego State’s Senate announced their decision to transition all classes to virtual instruction to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus March 10.

At San Jose State, all in-person classes are suspended from March 10 to 13, President Mary Papazian said in a statement. The closure time is planned to be used for faculty and staff to prepare for the transition from in-person instruction to “distributed” or “fully online” instruction.

Cal State East Bay announced they will also be transitioning to online classes for a short period of time until further notice. In order to ease the online transition, all classes have been cancelled from March 11 through 16. Instruction will resume online March 16 at the regularly scheduled date and time, according to their university website.

At this time, Cal Poly will continue to hold in-person finals, according to President Jeffery Armstrong March 10.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.