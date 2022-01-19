Americans can order free at-home COVID-19 tests starting Jan. 18 through government website

Each US household can begin ordering free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests starting Tuesday, Jan. 18 on the new federal website COVIDtests.gov, one day earlier than initially announced by the Whitehouse.

According to the White House official website, the Biden administration ordered one billion covid tests and will send them directly to Americans’ homes.

To order a test, go to COVIDtests.gov and click on “Order Free At Home Tests.” The site then takes the user to a UPS website where they are asked to fill out name and shipping information.

Only four tests can be sent to each residential address and the tests are estimated to ship within 7-12 days of the order.

“The Administration is taking a number of steps to ensure this program reaches our hardest-hit and highest-risk communities. This includes prioritizing processing orders to households experiencing the highest social vulnerability and in communities that have experienced a disproportionate share of COVID-19 cases and deaths, particularly during this Omicron surge,” the White House said in a recent press release.

In addition to this new website, the Biden administration has also enforced that private health insurers are to cover the cost of at-home COVID-19 tests for consumers as of Jan. 15.

Each individual covered by health insurance is entitled to coverage of eight free at-home tests per month, according to the White House.