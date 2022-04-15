Applications are still being accepted for in-person Spring Training for Cal Poly orientation

For the first time since 2019, Orientation Leaders are being trained in-person as a part of Spring Training for Cal Poly’s orientation program and the application period to apply has been extended for interested students.

Spring Training is a quarter-long process that prepares Leaders in Training (LITs) for both SLO Days and Week of Welcome (WOW).

Every Tuesday evening, LITs meet in a group with a Facilitator to learn the ins and outs of what makes a successful Orientation Leader. Although WOW and SLO Days were held in person last year, Spring Training has been held virtually through Zoom and Canvas for the past two years.

Statistics junior, Amara Zabback, is returning to be a WOW leader for a third time and is experiencing her first in-person Spring Training.

“[During virtual training] it was kind of like taking virtual classes. We were sitting in our bedrooms at home being lectured at so it was very easy to get distracted,” Zabback said.

This year, things are different.

“The enthusiasm is there. Everyone feels a lot more present. It’s much easier to make connections with my leaders and everyone else in my group,” Zabback said.

Along with the vast majority of LITs experiencing their first in person Spring Training, so are many of the Facilitators.

Facilitators are responsible for helping LITs navigate through Spring Training. Their role is to support LITs while they work towards becoming Orientation Leaders.

Renee Hernandez, an English senior, was a Facilitator in 2020. Two weeks before Spring Training started, the world shut down due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Spring Training, SLO Days and WOW were moved online. Now, Hernandez has returned to be a Facilitator again.

“It’s something I’ve been waiting to do for a long time. When I first applied to be a Facilitator, I thought it would be in person and then it wasn’t. I’m excited that I get to do it now the way I wanted to the first time,” Hernandez said.

Animal science junior, Esperanza Urieta, is the Cross Cultural Experience Chair on this year’s Orientation Leadership Team. She also co-chaired the first in-person Spring Training last week.

“It was super fun. I think our duo brought the energy we needed for Spring Training. Everyone seemed super hyped. When we were doing the ice breakers everyone was having a really good time,” Urieta said.

Although Spring training has already started, the application to apply to be an orientation leader has been extended. Urieta said anyone thinking about being an Orientation Leader next year should apply.

“You should definitely do it. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Urieta said.

For those still interested in applying, applications can be found here and are due on Monday April 18th by 11:59 PM.