Listen: Santa Barbara’s Deltopia Leads To Multiple Hospitalizations

For the first time in two years, Isla Vista hosted its annual ‘Deltopia’ event on April 2, which is an annual block party put on by University of California Santa Barbara fraternities and residents that live on Del Playa Drive. The day-long celebration starts in the early morning, where students party in the streets of Isla Vista. The event usually brings in students from all around the Central Coast, including some from Cal Poly. Philosophy sophomore Addy Skeoch experienced Deltopia for the first time this year. “Everyone I saw there [was] extremely intoxicated up to the point where people could barely speak or move,” Skeoch said. Based on her experience this year, Skeoch said she will most likely not come back to Deltopia next year. “I ran into a group of girls and one of them grabbed my arm and was like, ‘I lost my friends, my phone’s dead, can I please stay with you?’ I hadn’t even met them before,” Skeoch said. According to the Santa Barbara News-Press, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department reported the event as a multi-casualty incident. Three individuals were hospitalized for severe physical trauma due to falling from elevated surfaces. Other hospitalizations were related to drug and alcohol use. Construction management sophomore Katie Chriss, who also attended this year’s Deltopia event, witnessed one individual get severely injured. “All the parties were still going even though she was in the hospital and was not okay,” Chriss said. Similar to Skeoch, Chriss also says she might not attend next year after witnessing limited safety precautions from those around her. “I feel like that was kind of a one time thing for me,” Chriss said. “I feel like one time was enough especially like everything that happened I don’t think my parents would let me go back.” Four people were arrested at the event, and deputies issued 34 citations, including charges related to minors in possession of controlled substances, being drunk in public and obstruction of an officer. The current status of those hospitalized from the event is undisclosed.