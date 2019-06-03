Arms raised high and tangled in a crimson bed sheet, he carried a mattress above his head through the sand in Morro Bay.

Emerson Ricard laughed as he recalled the handful of “strange looks” while setting up for the beach portrait.

Shortly after the photo was taken, 23-year-old Ricard was told that he had been admitted to the School of Visual Arts with a merit scholarship for photography in New York City next fall. Ricard moved to Los Osos in 2012 and currently resides in Morro Bay. In his time in San Luis Obispo county, Ricard’s recent photo series has focused on the LGBTQIA+ community with a strong emphasis on nature.

Many of his images feature Cal Poly students. Ricard said that most importantly, his art aims to spark conversation about human relationships and representation.

“I’m interested in the power that comes from the relationships we have with each other and the natural world, and how different apparatuses have been created to separate us from that power,” Ricard wrote in an email to Mustang News.

Last month, Ricard’s work was showcased at Downtown San Luis Obispo’s Art After Dark at Libertine Brewery. The room buzzed with conversations, hugs and mimosas.