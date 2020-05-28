ASI Events will host a virtual Q&A with comedian Hasan Minhaj

Comedian, writer and television host Hasan Minhaj will partner with Associated Students, Inc. (ASI) Events for a live Q&A session on Thursday, May 27 at 7 p.m. via Zoom webinar.

Minhaj is known for his infamous political commentary and stars in his own Netflix original show “Patriot Act,” in which he discusses global news, politics and culture through comedy. He made his mark on Netflix in 2017 with “The Homecoming King,” his first stand-up special written and starred in by him.

Beyond Netflix, Minhaj starred on the “The Daily Show” hosted by Trevor Noah, a late-night satirical television show on Comedy Central that bases its comedy off of current events and political news. Minhaj appeared on the show from 2014 through 2018.

The virtual event is exclusive to current Cal Poly students. To attend, students need a valid calpoly.edu email to sign in on the Zoom webinar. ASI Events will provide the link to join. Questions can be asked on the ASI Events Instagram (@asievents) prior to the event.