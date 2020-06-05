Attendance at Friday evening protest discouraged by some local organizations due to “diversity of tactics”

The Cal Poly Black Student Union and Students for Quality Education (SQE) have organized a protests at Mission Plaza Friday, June 5 at 5 p.m.

When the first announcement of the protest was made, Instagram posts said “diversity of tactics will be respected.” A post detailing safety tips for protests, including “nondescript hardhats,” safety goggles, and shields was also published.

The organizations clarified Friday afternoon what “diversity of tactics” means.

“We are peaceful and nonviolent, but we don’t condemn people who choose not to follow the police’s orders,” the post read.

R.A.C.E. Matters SLO and Young Black Leadership posted on Instagram Friday they are not affiliated and will not be in attendance at this event.

“We strongly discourage attendance, especially by Black people who will bare the brunt of the consequences,” the post said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R.A.C.E. Matters SLO (@racemattersslo) on Jun 5, 2020 at 12:31pm PDT



The post said R.A.C.E. Matters SLO and Young Black Leadership support only non-violent protests. They wrote “diversity of tactics” is not a commitment to an exclusively non-violent protest.

San Luis Obispo Police, in coordination with many community and Cal Poly leaders have “been in, or tried to be, in communication” with SQE ahead of the planned protest tonight, according to a statement.

“We appreciate the statement released by R.A.C.E. Matters SLO and Young Black Leadership strongly discouraging attendance at today’s protest,” the statement read.

Protests have been held in San Luis Obispo throughout the last week. Protests on Monday, June 1 ended with law enforcement using tear gas and riot tactics after more than six hours of peaceful demonstrating.

NAACP San Luis Obispo, R.A.C.E. Matters and Cal Poly Black Faculty and Staff organized a rally Thursday that brought out more than 3,000 people.