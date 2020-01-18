Automatic textbook purchase program deadline extended

The deadline to opt-out of a new University Bookstore program that automatically charges students for course materials has been extended.

The new deadline for students to opt-out of Poly Access has been changed to Tuesday, Jan 21, according to Cal Poly Corporation Spokesperson Aaron Lambert.

In classes participating in Poly Access, students are given access to digital course materials for free on the first day of class through the add/drop date, according to University Spokesperson Matt Lazier. After that, students will be charged for the course materials unless they opt-out and find the materials elsewhere.

Poly Access is being tested in 76 class sections this quarter with 3,100 students using the program.

To not have course materials automatically purchased, students can use the link in the original email sent by the University Store to opt-out.