Baseball falls short of seven-run comeback in 11-8 extra-inning loss to Nevada

Cal Poly Baseball fell to Nevada by the score of 11-8 in 10 innings on Sunday, Feb. 21 inside Baggett Stadium.

The defeat brings the series and the Mustangs’ record to 1-2 on the young season, as Nevada improves to 2-1.

Redshirt junior left handed pitcher Andrew Alvarez started the game on the mound for the Mustangs while Cam Walty was on the bump for the Wolf Pack.

Alvarez labored through the first inning, throwing a total of 37 pitches in the frame. After walking the bases loaded, Alvarez hit the next batter, giving Nevada an early 1-0 lead.

The Mustangs had trouble starting off the game offensively, scoring zero runs in the first four innings of play.

After Alvarez made it through the second and third innings without giving up a run, the Wolf Pack offense exploded for five in the fourth inning, putting Cal Poly down 6-0.

Alvarez ended his outing with three innings pitched, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three.

An error on the Mustangs’ defense gave Nevada a 7-0 lead in the top of the fifth. In the bottom half of the inning, a RBI single by redshirt junior outfielder Cole Cabrera put Cal Poly on the board for the first time in the game, making the score 7-1.

After a scoreless sixth inning, the Mustang offense broke open in the bottom half of the seventh, putting up three runs in the inning. Redshirt junior outfielder Nick DiCarlo got the hitting started with a leadoff double and was brought in on a RBI single from redshirt sophomore infielder Taison Corio.

Redshirt junior infielder Tate Samuelson drove in two with a two-RBI single of his own. At the end of the seventh, Cal Poly had made a dent in the lead and the score was now 7-4.

Each team tacked on a run in the next inning to make the score 8-5 going into the ninth. The Mustang run came courtesy of an eight-pitch walk with the bases loaded from Corio.

Redshirt freshman Derek True was able to retire the side in the top of the ninth, giving Cal Poly a fighting chance with their last at bats.

After a walk and a hit batter, redshirt junior infielder Matt Lopez registered a RBI double to bring the Mustangs within two runs. Then, after a pitching change from Nevada, DiCarlo drove home another run with a sacrifice fly, making it 8-7. With two outs and the bases loaded, the Wolf Pack pitcher threw a wild pitch and pinch runner Bryan Woo was able to scamper home to tie the game up.

Unable to walk it off in the ninth, the game headed to extra innings. Unfortunately for the Mustangs, the Nevada offense came off the bench ready to hit. The Wolf Pack scored three runs in the top of the 10th and despite a late rally, Cal Poly could not complete the comeback.

The Mustangs will square off with Nevada to close out their four-game series on Monday, Feb. 22 at 3 p.m. inside Baggett Stadium.