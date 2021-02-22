Women’s Tennis cruises to shutout victory against Fresno Pacific

Cal Poly Women’s Tennis put forth a dominating display as they beat Fresno Pacific 7-0 on Sunday, Feb. 21 at the Mustang Tennis Complex.

The Mustangs’ undefeated start to the season continues (3-0), as the Sunbirds (1-4) suffered their fourth defeat of the year failing to record a point.

In the doubles matchups, Cal Poly picked up wins in all three contests. The pairing of redshirt freshmen Delanie Dunkle and Melissa LaMette won their No. 2 matchup 6-0, while securing the first finish of the day.

The second finish came from the No. 3 matchup with another 6-0 victory by redshirt freshman Dominique Stone and redshirt junior Mackenzie Worsnop, their third win in as many matches on the year.

Stone and Worsnop’s win was enough to secure the doubles point for Cal Poly, but the team of redshirt sophomores Emily Ackerman and Kim Bhunu locked in the doubles sweep with a narrow 7-5 victory. Ackerman and Bhunu are also undefeated, 3-0 as a duo on the season.

The Mustangs’ performance was more of the same in the singles matchups. Stone opened up the victories for Cal Poly with a 6-0, 6-1 win in the No. 1 matchup, picking up her second win of the season.

Ackerman continued her undefeated season, improving to 3-0 on the year with an impressive victory from the No. 5 position (6-1, 6-0).

Freshman Shreya Ravilla had the third win of the day with her first career win. She defeated Fresno Pacific’s Daimy Paula from the No. 6 spot in two sets (6-1, 6-1). This win officially secured the overall victory on the day for the Mustangs.

Bhunu put on a dominating 6-1, 6-0 performance from the No. 2 spot, also continuing her undefeated season thus far.

In the No. 4 position, Dunkle took down her opponent by a score of 6-3, 6-2 for her third win on the year.

Lamette secured the shut out with a victory from the no. 3 position in two sets (6-3, 6-4). After an 8-0 showing during the shortened season last year, she now has a career record of 11-0 as a Mustang.

Women’s Tennis will have their first road match of the season this weekend when they face off against Sacramento State on Saturday, Feb. 27 at the Sacramento State Tennis Courts.