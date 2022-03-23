Baseball routs Cal 14-4 to win fourth straight

Cal Poly baseball’s offense exploded in a non-conference 14-4 win over the Cal Bears (10-10) on Tuesday, Mar. 22 inside Stu Gordon Stadium.

The win extended the Mustang (11-9) winning streak to four games.

After a 1-2-3 inning for the Mustangs offense, the Bears struck first in the bottom of the first inning, scoring two runs on three hits to take a 2-0 lead.

In the top of the second, a solo home run from senior third baseman Tate Samuelson cut the Cal lead to 2-1.

Sophomore infielder Nick Marinconz led off the third with a double followed by a bunt single from sophomore center fielder Reagan Doss. Marinconz scored after freshman catcher Ryan Stafford hit a sacrifice fly, tying the game at 2-2. Sophomore shortstop Brooks Lee then smashed his fourth home run of the season to give Cal Poly their first lead, 4-2.

In the top of the fourth, the Mustang offense stayed hot. Graduate outfielder John Lagattuta singled to lead off the inning, which was followed by a Samuelson double. A sacrifice fly from senior designated hitter Matt Lopez and a single from Doss brought Lagattuta and Samuelson home, extending Cal Poly’s lead to 6-2.

After a scoreless fifth inning from both squads, Cal Poly tacked on another run in the sixth and four in the seventh, highlighted by a three-run home run from Samuelson to blow the game open at 11-2.

Cal scored two in the bottom of the eighth, cutting the Mustang lead to 11-4.

The Mustangs answered by adding three more insurance runs in the ninth, solidifying their 14-4 victory as the Bears were unable to answer back.

Samuelson led the Cal Poly attack, going 3-5 at the plate with four RBIs. Stafford also contributed at the plate with two hits, a walk and three RBIs.

Freshman pitcher Noah Larkin made his first start for the Mustangs, finishing with 2 ⅔ innings of work, giving up two runs and striking out two. Junior reliever Zach Button (2-0) earned the win after 2 ⅔ scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

Cal Poly will finish off their road trip with a Big West series against UC San Diego from Friday, Mar. 25 through Sunday, Mar. 27 inside The Diamond.