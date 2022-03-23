Women’s tennis extends winning streak to four with 4-0 victory over Santa Clara

Cal Poly women’s tennis won 4-0 in another shutout victory against Santa Clara on Tuesday, Mar. 22 at the Mustang Tennis Complex.

The Mustangs (9-4, 2-0 Big West) are undefeated at home through six games and extended their winning streak to four matches.

Doubles finished in order, with No. 1 redshirt junior duo Emily Ackerman and Kim Bhunu winning 6-4. Ackerman and Bhunu have the best doubles record on the team at 10-4. They are 8-2 in their last 10 matches.

The No. 2 duo of redshirt sophomores Delanie Dunkle and Melissa LaMette took a 5-2 win and No. 3 graduate Laura Bente and freshman Peyton Dunkle also won 6-3.

Throughout the season, the No. 1 duo has a .818 win percentage, the No. 2 duo sits at .750 and the No. 3 spot is at .583.

The momentum from the three doubles wins carried into the rest of the match. In singles play, Delanie Dunkle dominated with 6-2 and 6-1 set wins. Bente followed with equally commanding feats at 6-1 and 6-2.

At the No. 6 spot, Peyton Dunkle won 6-4 and 6-2 to secure the victory and shutout.

Peyton Dunkle and Bhunu are each on five-match win streaks in singles play.

Bhunu, LaMette and Ackerman’s singles matches went unfinished. Bhunu is 7-1 in her last eight matches.

The No. 2 singles spot finds the most trouble with a .400 win percentage this season. However, on the back end at the No. 6, the Mustangs have a team-best win percentage at .750.

Cal Poly has gone 4-5 in the past ten years against Santa Clara. However, they now have won three in a row against Santa Clara since 2019.

Ackerman and Bhunu were a freshman duo tandem back in 2019 against Santa Clara. In that game, the doubles point came down to their match, which they won. Ackerman got her first solo win in the 2019 matchup as well.

The Mustangs will play Big West rival CSUN on Saturday, Mar. 26 on the road. Seven of the remaining eight games are against Big West opponents.