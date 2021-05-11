Baseball suffers four-game road sweep at CSU Bakersfield

Cal Poly Baseball lost all four games in their weekend series at CSU Bakersfield from Friday, May 7 to Sunday, May 9.

The Mustangs’ (20-24, 10-18 Big West) losing streak now sits at six games after back-to-back away series against the Roadrunners and UC Santa Barbara. Bakersfield (18-13, 15-9 Big West) moved to third place in the conference following the series, while Cal Poly dropped to eighth.

Friday

The Mustangs dropped the first game of the four-game set to CSU Bakersfield by a score of 9-5.

Redshirt freshman righthander Drew Thorpe (4-5) started on the mound for Cal Poly and received the loss, leaving the game after 6.1 innings and allowing seven runs on nine hits.

The Mustangs jumped out to an early lead as redshirt junior outfielder Cole Cabrera scored on a wild pitch in the first inning, giving them the 1-0 lead.

However, that lead was short-lived as the Roadrunners put up three runs of their own in the second inning to secure the 3-1 lead.

Cal Poly answered the three runs by Bakersfield with three runs of their own in the top of the third. A two-RBI single by redshirt freshman infielder Nick Marinconz and a run scored on a single by redshirt junior outfielder Nick DiCarlo was enough to recapture the lead for the Mustangs, 4-3.

The second lead of the game for Cal Poly was also short-lived, as Bakersfield came back and pushed a run across in the bottom of the third, tying the game at four apiece.

No team scored again until the seventh inning when the Roadrunners pulled away by putting up a five-run inning, powered by three RBI singles, to give them a 9-4 game.

In the next inning, Cabrera drove in a run with a single, but the Mustang offense was stalled from there as the game ended with a score of 9-5.

Saturday Game 1

Despite an early 4-0 lead, the Mustangs gave up three runs in the seventh inning en route to a 7-6 loss against Bakersfield in game two of the series.

Junior left hander Andrew Alvarez (5-3) took the loss for Cal Poly, giving up seven earned runs over 6.2 innings pitched with eight strikeouts.

Cal Poly jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning behind a two-RBI double from catcher Collin Villegas. The Mustangs added to the lead with a sacrifice fly from Cabrera to bring home Villegas.

Cal Poly took a 4-0 lead in the third with a solo shot to left field by junior infielder Tate Samuelson. It was the junior’s fifth home run of the season.

After a scoreless fourth inning, the Roadrunners scored seven unanswered runs over the next three innings to take a 7-4 lead. Four runs were brought in from a pair of two-RBI doubles by Bakersfield.

A two-RBI single in the ninth inning by freshman shortstop Brooks Lee made the score 7-6 with no outs. However, the game was ended after a strikeout and a double play to give the Roadrunners a 2-0 lead in the series.

The Mustangs would look to bounce back in the third game of the away series.

Saturday Game 2

Cal Poly’s woes weren’t aided in the second game on Saturday when they were handed their fifth straight loss in a 5-1 effort to CSU Bakersfield.

This loss is also the third straight time the Mustangs have given up the game-winning run in the second half of their matchup.

Travis Weston started on the bump for Cal Poly and the loss will move his record to 4-6 on the season. Despite giving up four runs in seven innings pitched, Weston also struck out nine, only two below his career high.

CSUB took the lead early when first baseman Tyler Jorgensen made it home off of a sacrifice bunt and moved the score to 1-0 in the second inning.

After a quiet third and fourth inning, Cal Poly responded to Bakersfield’s offensive efforts when a pair of singles and a walk put freshman infielder Joe Yorke on third base with senior Myles Emmerson’s sacrifice fly bringing Yorke to home plate and the score to an even 1-1.

However, Bakersfield didn’t need much time at all to take back their lead when Nick Grossman took the first pitch in the bottom of the fifth inning and sent it over the right field wall. The Roadrunners added two more runs to make the score 4-1.

In the eighth, leadoff batter Jacen Roberson hit a home run over the right field wall to make it 5-1.

The top of the ninth was looking promising for the Mustangs with runners on first and second with no outs. But, after a Villegas pinch-hit double play and a ground-out by freshman outfielder Sam Biller immediately after, any chance of a comeback was dead.

That double play was the third one Cal Poly hit in this game alone. The Mustangs also left a total of eight runners on base for the game.

Sunday

In the series finale, CSU Bakersfield completed the four-game series sweep as the Roadrunners defeated the Mustangs 6-4 on Sunday afternoon.

With runners on first and third in the top of the second inning, the Mustangs opened the scoring after Marinconz grounded out into a double play which allowed Samuelson to score from third base.

The Roadrunners regained the lead after they scored one run in the second and two runs in the third to take a 3-1 advantage. The Mustangs scored a run in the top of the fourth inning after a sacrifice fly from Yorke allowed DiCarlo to score.

The Roadrunners started to pull away with a pair of solo home runs in the fifth and another run in the seventh for a 6-2 lead over the Mustangs.

Cal Poly attempted to rally a comeback after the Mustangs added two runs in the top of the eighth inning. Emmerson reached second on a dropped fly ball in right field and scored on Lee’s RBI double to right field.

An RBI single by Samuelson brought home Lee, but CSU Bakersfield turned their ninth double-play of the series to hold onto their 6-4 lead. Emmerson had two of Cal Poly’s eight hits during Sunday’s game and finished the series hitting a total of three doubles.

Freshman pitcher Kyle Scott (1-2) suffered the loss in his first collegiate start after 24 relief appearances, Scott allowed three runs and gave up five hits over three innings pitched with a pair of strikeouts.

Cal Poly returns home to host Cal State Fullerton for a four-game Big West home series next weekend inside Baggett Stadium on May 14-16.