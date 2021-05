While serving a search warrant at an apartment on Camellia Court Monday, May 10, a San Luis Obispo Police Department officer was shot and killed.

Another officer was injured and is in stable condition at an area hospital, a police press release said.

“This is a tragedy beyond measure for all of those who serve our community,” City Manager Derek Johnson said in the press release.

Police shot and killed the active shooter suspect. No other information was released about the suspect’s identity.