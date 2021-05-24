Baseball takes three of four in away series at UC Davis

Cal Poly Baseball has now won seven of their last eight games after a series win at UC Davis from Friday, May 21 to Sunday, May 23.

The Mustangs improved to 27-25 with the series win, including a 17-19 record in Big West play. The Aggies dropped to 14-39 on the season.

Friday

Cal Poly dropped the first game in the final road series of the season for the Mustangs against UC Davis 5-2 on Friday at Phil Swimley Field.

Freshman righthander Drew Thorpe got the ball for Cal Poly and received the loss after throwing seven total innings, allowing three runs on six hits and striking out six batters.

The Aggies got the scoring started early with one run in the bottom of the first after a scoreless top half by the Mustang offense.

After a scoreless second inning for both sides, redshirt freshman shortstop Brooks Lee got Cal Poly on the board with a RBI double to tie the game up at 1-1.

Davis then answered right back with a two-run inning in the third thanks to two RBI singles to take back the lead at 3-1.

Both offenses were quiet in the next three innings, with zero runs being scored in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings of play.

The Mustangs scratched a run across thanks to an error by the Aggie defense to pull within one run at 3-2.

However, the Cal Poly offense couldn’t get another run across and UC Davis pulled ahead in the bottom of the eight with two more runs to add to their lead, making the final score 5-2.

Saturday Game 1

Hits came cheap for Cal Poly in the second game of the series, with the Mustangs banging out 14 hits in a 5-1 win over the Aggies at Phil Swimley Field.

Redshirt junior Andrew Alvarez was on the bump for Cal Poly and pitched a complete game for his seventh win of the season. Tim Wieser got the start for UC Davis and only pitched 3.1 innings before getting pulled. He now has a 2-7 record with the loss.

Scoring came early for Cal Poly when Lee took Wieser’s pitch over the left field wall and gave the Mustangs a lead they would never give up.

The score moved to 3-0 when Samuelson brought himself and Emmerson all around the bases with a two-run home run in the top of the third inning.

Davis fought back in the third inning when a single from Jalen Smith brought home a runner, making the score 3-1. Alvarez ended the Aggies’ two-out rally early when he picked off Smith at first base.

The Mustangs didn’t take long to continue their scoring, with junior outfielder Cole Cabrera’s sacrifice fly bringing home junior outfielder Nick DiCarlo in the very next inning.

Defensively, Alvarez would only allow three more hits in the remaining five innings, with a strong showing by a Mustang infield that secured three double-plays in the matchup.

Lee picked up his second RBI of the day when his sacrifice fly in the sixth inning scored Cabrera, moving the score to 5-1, where it would remain for the rest of the game.

The final three innings proved to be quiet, with no scoring taking place but Cal Poly adding a few more hits to their large hit total for the game.

Cal Poly’s 5-1 victory snapped a seven-game road losing streak and moved Lee and junior third baseman Tate Samuelson to career highs in home runs. Lee’s ninth home run is the most by a Mustang in a single season in six years.

Cal Poly looked to keep their bats hot in the third game of the series, the second game of the doubleheader at 3:30 p.m.

Saturday Game 2

In game two of the Saturday doubleheader, the Mustangs maintained their momentum from game one, using a late two run rally to win 3-2.

Redshirt Sophomore Pitcher Travis Weston got the start on the mound, allowing two runs and striking out two UC Davis batters, but unfortunately was taken out early due to an arm injury.

Freshman Pitcher Bryce Warrecker would come in and throw 4.2 innings, before also going down with an injury. Luckily, the combined effort of the two was enough to get to the ninth inning for freshman pitcher Kyle Scott to hold onto the 3-2 lead. Warrecker would become the winning pitcher, and Scott was awarded the save.

At the plate the Mustangs struck for one run in the first inning after back to back hits by senior catcher Myles Emmerson and Lee put them on second and first. Samuelson then drove a ball into the right-center gap, allowing Emmerson to score to put Cal Poly up early 1-0 lead. Davis would answer back with their own run in the first, and then took the lead via a sacrifice in the third, holding that lead until the top of the eighth.

Sophomore infielder Taison Corio was able to put a ball in play with runners on, and capitalized on a throwing error from the Davis shortstop allowing two Mustangs to score, retaking a 3-2 lead. Cal Poly would hold onto that lead to take a 2-1 series lead.

Sunday

In the rubber match, Cal Poly clinched the series against UC Davis behind freshman right-hander Kaden Sheedy’s (1-2) complete game three-hitter where he earned his first collegiate win.

In addition to Sheedy’s first complete game victory, he also reached a season high in strikeouts with six, while allowing only three hits and no walks.

The Mustangs trailed in the bottom of the second inning after UC Davis’ Kyler Arenado drove a solo home run over left-center field to give the Aggies an early 1-0 lead.

Cal Poly scored twice in the third inning to overcome an early 1-0 deficit and snapped a 2-2 tie with three in the seventh and one more in the ninth.

With two outs and two runners on base in the third, Samuelson and redshirt freshman second baseman Nick Marinconz both knocked in RBI singles to take a 2-1 over the Aggies.

UC Davis tied the game at 2-2 in the fifth inning after Aggies outfielder Isaiah Verrette hit a solo home run.

UC Davis’s offense could not manage to score another run for the rest of the game as Sheedy retired 11 consecutive Aggie batters from the fifth inning into the ninth inning.

Then the Mustangs broke the tie in the seventh inning after Emmerson singled to center field to bring home Corio.

A fielding error from the Aggies’ infield and a double-play grounder allowed the Mustangs to score two more runs to take a 5-2 lead in the seventh inning.

Lee extended the lead to 6-2 for the Mustangs after his eighth RBI sacrifice fly in the ninth inning.

Emmerson, Lee, Samuelson, Marinconz and freshman first baseman Joe Yorke led the way for the Mustangs offense as they all finished with two hits. Lee also knocked in his 23rd double of the season, which is the third most among Division I collegiate shortstops.

Cal Poly Baseball wraps up their 2021 season next weekend inside Baggett Stadium, hosting Hawai’i in a four-game weekend home series starting on Friday, May 28.