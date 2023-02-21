Cal Poly Baseball’s non-conference matchup with San Jose State was called due to darkness on Monday, Feb. 20 after the eighth inning inside Excite Ballpark in San Jose.

The Mustangs (2-1) currently lead the Spartans (2-1), 11-10. The game will be resumed when San Jose State visits Baggett Stadium on April 18.

The Spartans jumped out to an early 1-0 lead, thanks to a solo home run in the bottom of the first. Cal Poly quickly answered with a run in the top of the second.

San Jose State’s offense wouldn’t back down, jumping out to a 5-1 lead.

Cal Poly chipped away, however, narrowing the deficit to 5-3.

The Spartan lead grew to 9-3 before the Mustang offense woke up.

In the top of the seventh, Cal Poly sent 12 batters to the plate, highlighted by a two-run double from junior first baseman Joe Yorke, an RBI double from redshirt freshman outfielder Tanner Sagouspe and an RBI single from senior catcher Collin Villegas.

The Mustangs plated seven runs in the inning to take a 10-9 lead.

After San Jose State tied the game at 10-10 in the home half of the seventh, sophomore left fielder Ryan Stafford drove in the go-ahead run on an RBI single in the eighth.

Sagouspe was the Cal Poly pitcher of record when the game was called due to lighting.

Excite Ballpark usually has lights, but setbacks to renovations have the stadium without lights until late March.

The Mustangs will return to action with three games in Berkeley, facing Cal on Friday and Saturday with a game against Connecticut scheduled for Friday night. All games will be played inside Stu Gordon Stadium.