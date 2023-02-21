Cal Poly Men’s Basketball lost its 16th consecutive game to UC Irvine, 59-56, on Monday, Feb. 20 inside Mott Athletics Center.

The Mustangs (7-22, 1-16 Big West) blew a first-half lead to extend the program-worst losing streak, while the Anteaters (20-8, 13-3 Big West) have now won five games in a row.

After an early 8-2 Irvine lead, Cal Poly battled back to tie the game at 15-15 with nine minutes to play in the first half.

With 2:58 remaining in the half, a three from junior point guard Camren Pierce put the Mustangs ahead, 23-21. Cal Poly then went on an 8-2 run to extend its lead to 31-25.

The Anteaters closed the half with two free throws, and the Mustangs led 31-27 at halftime.

Out of the locker room, Cal Poly breezed to a 10-point lead, 41-31, with 17 minutes left.

The Mustangs held the lead until 6:26 left when Irvine took a 52-51 advantage.

The two sides exchanged baskets until an Anteater layup with 28 seconds gave Irvine a 58-56 lead. After Cal Poly failed to convert on offense, Irvine was fouled and made one free throw, keeping it a one-possession game.

However, both Pierce and graduate small forward Chance Hunter missed their attempts from deep to give the Anteaters the win.

Senior center Alimamy Koroma led all Mustangs with 15 points, while Pierce followed with 14 of his own to go with six rebounds.

Cal Poly will look to snap its losing streak against UC Davis on Saturday, Feb. 25 inside Mott Athletics Center.