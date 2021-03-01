Beach Volleyball records two sweeps, finishes 3-1 in opening weekend tournament

Cal Poly Beach Volleyball traveled to Tallahassee, Florida on Feb. 27-28 to take part in the Seminole Beach Bash. The Mustangs finished the tournament 3-1, highlighted by a top 20 victory over No. 18 Georgia State.

Cal Poly opened the tournament against the University of Tampa Spartans. The Mustangs swept the Spartans to capture their first win of the season.

The No. 4 pairing took the first victory when redshirt sophomore Vanessa Roscoe and redshirt freshman Josie Ulrich defeated their opponents 21-17 and 21-14. Freshman Piper Naess and redshirt sophomore Delaney Peranich secured a win on the No. 5 court, with scores of 21-13 and 21-16.

The No. 1 duo of redshirt senior Emily Sonny and redshirt junior Macy Gordon captured their first win as a pair, 21-14 and 21-18. Redshirt sophomore Jayelin Lombard and redshirt senior Amy Ozee swept their opponents, 21-13 and 21-19, on the No. 2 court.

Capping off the sweep was the No. 3 pair. Redshirt junior Tia Miric and redshirt sophomore Eleonore Johansen dropped their first set 13-21, but bounced back with 22-20 and 15-12 victories to win their match.

Next up for the Mustangs was No. 18 Georgia State. Cal Poly defeated the Panthers 4-1 to remain undefeated on the season..

The No. 5 grouping of Naess and Peranich swept their opponents by scores of 21-17 and 21-19. At the No. 4 court, Roscoe and Ulrich fell in their first set 13-21. However, the pair came back to win set two 31-29, and set three 15-7.

The No. 3 pair of Miric and Johansen would lose their match, 15-21 and 10-21. However, Lombard and Ozee won on the No. 2 court, sweeping their opponents 21-12 and 21-18.

Freshman Rachel Rahtz replaced Sonny in the No. 1 pairing with Gordon. The new pair would drop their first set, 16-21, but bounced back in the final two sets to take the victory.

Cal Poly finished the opening day with a sweep of Southern Mississippi, in which all five groups won in straight sets.

Freshman Sam Strah saw her first action of the day when she joined Naess in the No. 5 pair. The two got their first win as a duo, 21-11 and 21-10.

Peranich moved up to the No. 4 pairing with Ulrich where they swept their opponents 21-16 and 21-19. The No. 3 pairing of Roscoe and Miric dominated, capturing 21-9 and 21-13 victories.

Ozee and Lombard continued their success on the No. 2 court, winning 21-18 and 21-7. This duo finished the opening day 3-0 and swept every opponent they faced. Completing the sweep on the No. 1 court, Sonny and Gordon won 21-9 and 21-16.

After going 3-0 on day one, the Mustangs faced their toughest test on Sunday, the No. 3 ranked Florida State Seminoles. The Seminoles swept Cal Poly, giving the Mustangs their first loss of the season.

The No. 5 pair of Naess and Peranich were swept in straight sets, 14-21 and 14-21. Roscoe and Ulrich were defeated on the No. 4 court by scores of 18-21 and 11-21.

The No. 3 group of Miric and Johansen dropped their match 12-21 and 9-21. Ozee and Lombard suffered their first loss as the No. 2 pairing, 19-21 and 19-21.

The No. 1 pair of Sonny and Gordon dropped their first set 22-24. The duo bounced back in set two, winning 22-20, but fell in set three by a score of 16-18.

Cal Poly will travel to Los Angeles on Thursday, Mar. 4 to take on the No. 2 UCLA Bruins and No. 4 USC Trojans.