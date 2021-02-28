Softball pitches no-hitter, goes 1-1 in doubleheader against Boise State

Cal Poly Softball came out victorious in game one with a no-hitter by freshman pitcher Bailey Doherty, but dropped game two in a doubleheader against the Boise State Broncos on Friday, Feb. 26 at Cal State Fullerton’s Anderson Family Field.

Game One

In just her second collegiate appearance and start, Doherty pitched a no-hitter in game one of Friday’s contest to help the Mustangs secure a 2-0 victory over the Broncos.

Doherty started off hot, striking out five of the first six batters she faced. Doherty gave herself the only run support she needed by hitting a two-out solo home run in the bottom of the second to give Cal Poly a 1-0 lead.

Doherty was perfect through Boise State’s first ten batters before giving up a walk to center fielder Kelsey Lalor in the top of the fourth. However, she retired the next two batters to close out the inning.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Mustangs doubled their lead to 2-0 after senior designated player Shelby Jeffries hit a leadoff homer.

Doherty issued her second and final walk of the game in the fifth inning. However, she finished the inning by striking out another Bronco batter.

Doherty would cap off the 2-0 victory by throwing two strikeouts in both the sixth and seventh innings, marking the first no-hitter by a Mustang since Lindsey Chambers on Apr. 14, 2018.

Doherty’s 12 strikeouts were also the most by a Mustang since Sierra Hyland struck out 13 CSU Bakersfield batters on Mar. 25, 2017.

Senior center fielder Noellah Ramos collected two of the Mustangs’ five hits in what was a pitching showdown in game one of the doubleheader.

Game Two

Cal Poly (1-2) narrowly lost the second game of Friday’s doubleheader against Boise State by the score of 7-6.

The Mustangs opened the game by securing a 1-0 lead after senior first baseman Hailey Martin hit an RBI single in the top of the first inning.

The Broncos tied the game at 1-1 when left fielder Jordyn Hutchins hit a one-out solo home run in the second inning.

Boise State (4-3) surged ahead in the third inning after scoring three runs and taking a 4-1 lead. Hutchins followed back-to-back Broncos singles by reaching on an error by Martin at first base which resulted in both runners to cross home plate. Ashlyn Adams then hit a RBI single to put the Broncos up 4-1.

However, the Mustangs regained the lead in the top of the fourth after collecting five of their six runs in that inning. Doherty cut the Broncos lead down to 4-3 after hitting a two-run shot to center field. Jeffries then tied the game at 4-4 after producing a RBI single before Martin hit a two-RBI single to cap off the inning which gave the Mustangs a 6-4 lead.

Doherty entered the game in relief for junior starting pitcher Krystyna Allman in the fifth inning. Doherty stranded two runners in the fifth but later gave up a go-ahead three-run homerun to Lalor as the Broncos took back the lead 7-6.

Cal Poly had one more chance in the top of the seventh, but stranded two runners on base to close the doubleheader.

Cal Poly will look to bounce back when they host Saint Mary’s for a three-game series on Mar. 6-7 at Bob Janssen Field.