Bernie Sanders predicted to win California Primary

Votes counted so far show that California, one of the largest states holding a primary election this Super Tuesday, will likely vote for Bernie Sanders as their Democratic candidate.

As of 11:15 p.m. Tuesday night, the Vermont senator won 30.2 percent of California votes, and Biden followed closely behind with 20.5 percent of votes, according to NPR.

California sends 415 pledged delegates to the Democratic National Convention, who vote to select the nation’s Democratic candidate as part of the March 3 primary election. Typically, pledged delegates vote for the candidate that their state supported.

Sanders won 29.61 percent of San Luis Obispo County’s votes, according to the county clerk recorder.

County voters cast 5,552 vote-by-mail ballots for Sanders, and 4,140 people voted for Sanders at local polling stations on Super Tuesday, according to the county clerk recorder.

San Luis Obispo Mayor Heidi Harmon voted for Bernie Sanders in the primary election, she said.

“Time after time he has taken the hard vote, said what needed to be said, done what needed to be done, without strategizing about how to get elected,” Harmon said. “I strive to be a leader like that, that cares more about the next generation then the next election, and he is that leader.”

Sanders supports the Green New Deal, medicare for all, plans to cancel all student loan debt, cap student loan interest rates at 1.88 percent as well as provide free college for all. He also plans to reinstate and expand DACA, according to his campaign website.

In San Luis Obispo, Joe Biden closely followed Sanders with 23.46 percent of county votes, with 3,284 vote-by-mail ballots and 4,394 votes cast at local polling stations. Elizabeth Warren followed in third with 14.48 percent of county votes, with 3,203 vote-by-mail ballots and 1,823 in-person votes, according to the county clerk recorder.