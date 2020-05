Community members lined the corner of Santa Rosa St. and Walnut St. Saturday morning in solidarity with George Floyd — the man who died after a Minneapolis police officer held his knee to Floyd’s neck.

Approximately 40 activists were present on the corner by the San Luis Obispo Police station. Many held signs and had their fists raised.

Each time the traffic light changed, cars would honk in support of the protestors.

Three police officers on bikes stood behind the crowd.