Blue-Green rivalry Men’s Soccer student tickets available starting Sunday — with a catch

It’s almost time to get student tickets to the biggest college soccer rivalry in the United States when Cal Poly faces off against UC Santa Barbara Saturday, Nov. 2.

Students will have a chance to get a ticket at the Women’s Soccer game Sunday, Oct. 27 at 2 p.m. Starting at 1 p.m., the first 250 students through the gates will receive a voucher for a free ticket to the game, according to Cal Poly Athletics. To get the actual ticket, however, you have to stay to the end of the game to redeem the voucher for a ticket.

After Sunday, free student tickets can be picked up in the Julian A. McPhee University Union Plaza or at the Performing Arts Center ticket office starting Monday, Oct. 28 at 9 a.m. A valid student ID is required to pick up a student ticket. Students cannot pick up a ticket with anyone else’s ID, according to Assistant Director of Athletics Communications Chris Giovannetti.

After Monday, tickets will be available at the Performing Arts Center on Tuesday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Wednesday through Friday from 12-6 p.m.

Once the allotment of free student tickets have been claimed, students can still purchase tickets for $12.

The game begins at 5 p.m. in Alex G. Spanos Stadium. Spanos Stadium is expected to reach its maximum capacity of 11,075 people for the seventh-straight year.

Only five of the last 24 meetings between the two teams have been decided by more than one goal. And while UCSB carries the all-time series lead at 26-15-8, the Gauchos have won just two of their last eight matches against Cal Poly.

When Cal Poly has taken home a victory, hundreds of fans rush the field to celebrate with the team.