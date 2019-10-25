Latest PG&E power shutoff not expected to hit San Luis Obispo

The lights should stay on at Cal Poly and in San Luis Obispo as sweeping power shutoffs are expected this weekend, according to PG&E.

The power company announced Friday approximately 850,000 customers will have their power proactively turned off — some in the northern Central Coast — as hot, dry and windy weather moves in late Saturday. In total, 36 counties are expected to be affected.

“Predictive data models indicate the weather event could be the most powerful in California in decades, with widespread dry Northeast winds between 45-60 miles per hour (mph) and peak gusts of 60-70 mph in the higher elevations,” a PG&E news release read.

The heat advisory in San Luis Obispo County is planned to end at 7 p.m. tonight, according to the National Weather Service. Saturday is forecasted to hit a high of 82 degrees at Cal Poly and Sunday will cool down to a high of 70 degrees.

PG&E is advising customers affected by the public safety power shutoff (PSPS) to plan for at least 48 hours without power.

Losing power at Cal Poly

Cal Poly’s Department of Emergency management worked throughout the summer to update their plans for a PSPS event in San Luis Obispo. Classes would likely be canceled in the event there is no power on campus, according to Director of Emergency Management Anthony Knight. Campus Dining has three days of food for on campus residents and students would continue to be able to occupy campus housing. A resource center running on backup power would be set up for students.

Knight encourages students living off-campus to keep at least one gallon of water per day for at least three days. In addition, students are encouraged to keep three days of unrefrigerated food on hand.

Students will be notified through PolyAlert texts and emails if a PSPS event is likely to occur, University Spokesperson Matt Lazier said. The campus will also use alternative communication methods, like resident advisors, to get the word out about a power shutoff.