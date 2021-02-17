Body found on Pismo Beach, police report accidental drowning as cause

A dead body was found on Pismo Beach early Monday morning after Pismo Beach Police received reports of a missing person.

A local woman had reported her husband missing after leaving to go fishing hours before, according to Cmdr. Daniel Herlihy of the Pismo Beach Police Department.

At about 2:00 a.m. the women flagged down two Pismo Beach police officers who were patrolling the area at the time.

Following that, Cal Fire responded to the area. Officers searched the area and located the body, pronouncing the person dead at the scene. The Pismo Beach Police are classifying this as an accidental drowning, according to Herlihy.

The Pismo Beach Police were only there on account of the missing person report, according to Herlihy.

“There was nothing criminal in nature,” Herlihy said.