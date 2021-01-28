Bringing the studio home: Art students learn to cope with virtual class

For classes taught year-round, professors have had a few quarters to practice teaching in the virtual environment. For classes taught only once a year, however, the virtual teaching space is new. Art and Design Foundation Studies II (ART 103) — a course on color theory — is taught only in winter. This presents unique challenges for students: colors don’t display on a screen the same way they do to the human eye, feedback and critiques are difficult to give virtually and students are lacking the community an art studio builds.