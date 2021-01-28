High winds cause power outages in SLO with more to come

After a sunny Tuesday, heavy sweeping winds and nearly constant rain began to pour down across San Luis Obispo County Wednesday morning. In a press release, PG&E warns its customers to prepare for this winter storm to worsen due to potential flooding and power outages caused by the winds.

Several regions in San Luis Obispo County are experiencing power outages. The hardest hit regions are Atascadero and Paso Robles, with only a few neighborhoods in the City of San Luis Obispo being affected. PG&E predicts that this is just the beginning and that there will be several “weather-related power outages” over the next several days.

The high winds are expected to cause travel to be difficult on Highway 1 and 101.

The National Weather Service said that the county is currently under a flash flood watch and high wind warning until tomorrow, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m., coastal flood advisory until tomorrow at noon and high surf advisory until Friday at 6 p.m.

The storm is predicted to last throughout Thursday, with light showers Friday, mainly before 10 a.m., reported by the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service forecasts that possible thunderstorms are on the way for Thursday, with a 100% chance of rain and wind speeds reaching as high as 40 mph.

The heavy rainfall throughout Central and Southern California may cause mudslides and floods with dangerous debris near areas that were affected by the wildfires in 2020, according to the National Weather Service.

“We’re urging our customers to stay safe and have a plan,” PG&E Meteorology and Fire Science Manager Scott Strenfel said in a press release. “Our team is closely watching this storm series and where it could hit the hardest so we’re ready to restore power safely and efficiently.”

PG&E urges residents to practice storm safety by never touching downed wires, using flashlights instead of candles and having access to fresh drinking water and a back-up phone.