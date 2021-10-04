Cal Fire: 10-acre Cuesta Grade fire is 60% contained

A brush fire that broke out Sunday evening near the Cuesta Grade is 60% contained, Cal Fire San Luis Obispo reported Monday morning.

The fire has burned 10 acres of grass and brush since about 5:30 p.m. Sunday. At the time, the Cuesta Air Attack crew said the fire had a potential to spread across 100 acres.

Now, Cal Fire expects full containment of the fire by tonight.

Video by Ava Kershner

The California Highway Patrol said the fire was caused by a vehicle that caught on fire and ignited the hillside going northbound on Highway 101, but no further details are available.

Authorities closed off one lane closest to the hillside, causing traffic delays Sunday evening. The fire has not threatened any nearby structures, Cal Fire reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.