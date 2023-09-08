A Cal Poly alumnus was one of three victims of the shooting at a bar in Trabuco Canyon, according to Orange County officials.

The shooting occurred on Aug. 23 at Cook’s Corner, a bar in Orange County. The gunman killed three people and injured six others before he was killed by law enforcement.

John Leehey, 67, graduated from Cal Poly in 1978 with a bachelor’s degree in landscape architecture. Leehey worked on a variety of projects for more than 30 years, most recently serving as Director of Planning at JZMK Partners in Irvine.

Leehey won awards for his urban planning and landscape architecture work, including one for his long-term project management of Ladera Ranch in South Orange County. His work extended to communities in Dubai and Egypt later in his career.

According to a biography on the Cal Poly architecture website, the father of three loved sports, often playing golf and an avid supporter of the Chargers and Clippers. As an enthusiast of blues and folk music, he enjoyed spending time in his garage studio with loved ones.

In memory of the victims, a prayer vigil was held in Lake Forest two days after the shooting.