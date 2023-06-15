Inside the Bonderson Center at Cal Poly, a club is hard at work designing the theme park rides of tomorrow. Cal Poly Amusement Park Engineers and Designers, or CAPED, is a club where students share their passion for themed entertainment. CAPED’s roller coaster prototype, the ‘Jammin’ Jungle Ride,” won first prize at this year’s Ride Engineering Competition, a nationwide contest among universities.

Mustang News reporter Liv Collom gives us a look at the winning ride and explores what goes into building and designing a roller coaster.