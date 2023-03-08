Cal Poly Andaaz is hosting a Mumbai Thrift Market on Wednesday and Thursday. Emulating an Indian retail marketplace, the event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both days at Dexter Lawn.

Students will be able to enjoy music and live performances and have the chance to purchase thrifted clothing, Indian jewelry and traditional Indian food and drinks according to the club’s Instagram.

The event is a fundraiser to support the Cal Poly Andaaz dance team at an upcoming national dance competition, Nachle Deewane.

Business administration sophomore Prisha Agarwal and architecture sophomore Aanyaa Khara said this event helps embrace and share Indian culture.

“In Mumbai Markets, there is a lot of bargaining going on,” Agarwal said. “There is typically a price that is stated and you try to work with the vendors for another price.”

At the thrift market, students will have the opportunity to bargain for clothing or pay the price stated.

“Our focus is showcasing what Indian culture is all about,” Agarwal said.

Cal Poly Andaaz is San Luis Obispo’s first competitive co-ed film song dance team and selects music for performances from Indian films mixed with western pop music, according to Agarwal.

“Andaaz expresses different emotions through dance and South Asian Music and Dance,” Agarwal said. “Our dancing celebrates the increasing diversity at Cal Poly.”

The national dance competition is Santa Barbara’s biggest Bollywood and Bhangra competition and will take place on April 29 at UCSB’s Marjorie Luke Theater.