Cal Poly announces Beau Baldwin as next Football head coach

Cal Offensive Coordinator Beau Baldwin was named the next Cal Poly Football head coach Wednesday, Dec. 11 during a press conference in the Multi-Activity Center. Baldwin will be the 17th head coach in program history, following the retirement of former head coach Tim Walsh.

Baldwin was accompanied by his wife and two daughters as he was introduced by President Jeffery Armstrong and Athletic Director Don Oberhelman.

“We looked for experience in a coach — check,” Oberhelman said. “Baldwin has ten years as a sitting Division I head coach. Commitment to mentorship and being an educator — check. The first comments from [Baldwin] were about the development of young men … he never brought up his win-loss record, his championships, his national championship.”

Cal’s record during Baldwin’s three seasons with the team was 19-18. In 2018, the Bears finished 116th out of 130 FBS teams in points per game with 21.5. Previously, Baldwin had a 85-32 record with Eastern Washington from 2008-2016. During that time, the Eagles earned six Big Sky Conference titles, four FCS Playoff semi-final appearances and an FCS national championship in 2010. Baldwin was named back-to-back Big Sky Coach of the Year in 2012 and 2013.

“Many of our alumni, some of which have been away for many years, say, ‘We love Cal Poly academics, and we love athletics, but we need athletics to rise to the level of academics,’ And the way you do that is with good people. I couldn’t be happier in the person we brought in with [Baldwin].” Armstrong said.

After Baldwin was presented with a Cal Poly hat and jersey, he wasted no time thanking people who had helped him along his career. Baldwin followed by addressing his vision for Cal Poly Football.

“I’m more proud about doing something overtime than making one run,” Baldwin said. “Every place has challenges. Every place runs into uphill battles. But, we will focus on why we’ll be great and why we’ll be the premier team in the conference… we’re pushing for a five year vision to be the premier team.”

After his opening speech, Baldwin was asked about the elephant in the room — Cal Poly’s triple option offense under Walsh. Baldwin told the audience to expect schematic changes along with a “180 on offense.”

“It doesn’t mean there will be a change in philosophy in how they play, but the style, yes,” Baldwin said. “It will be more in the mold of a multiple offense. I’ve never given it a fancy name at Eastern [Washington] because we were very multiple. Sometimes we’ll be in gun-spread, other times we’d get into two tight end sets.” Baldwin said.

Baldwin will finish off the season as Cal’s offensive coordinator before moving into the head coach position at Cal Poly. Cal’s final game of the season takes place Monday, Dec. 30 against Illinois in the Redbox Bowl. Baldwin is also set to play his former team in his second game with the Mustangs next season on Saturday, Sept. 12.

“It’s funny how it worked out, at the end of the day when they kick off, nothing else matters,” Baldwin said. “Once the game goes, no one remembers where someone was or this or that. At some point, we play [Eastern Washington] again, and I know about everybody on that staff. The guys on the field aren’t going to care, they’re just going to care about winning on that play.”

Baldwin will make his coaching debut in the first game of the 2020 season Saturday, Sept. 5 at University of Louisiana Monroe.