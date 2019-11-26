Football head coach Tim Walsh announces retirement after third losing season in a row

Cal Poly Football head coach Tim Walsh announced his retirement Monday evening after 11 years with the Mustangs, according to a Cal Poly Athletics news release. Walsh’s retirement comes on the heels of a 3-8 season — the third losing season in a row for the program.

“On behalf of our department staff, and the hundreds of young men who have received the benefit of Tim’s mentorship, we thank Tim for his leadership over our football program,” Cal Poly Director of Athletics Don Oberhelman said in the news release.

Walsh’s career as head coach of the Mustangs started in 2009 on a high note, with three of his first four years as winning seasons. During that time, the team also won the 2011 Great West Conference and the 2012 Big Sky Conference.

During the 2012 season, Walsh led the team to a 9-3 record, the second round of the FCS Division I playoffs and a No. 11 national ranking. The team lost to Sam Houston State in the second round.

Walsh also reached the playoffs in 2016 where a 7-5 Cal Poly team, No. 24 in the coaches poll, lost in the first round to San Diego. Walsh leaves Cal Poly with a career record of 59-66.

Walsh’s collegiate career began as Sonoma State’s head coach, where he had a 27-14 record from 1989-1992. From there, Walsh served as the longest-tenured coach in program history at Portland State, coaching from 1993-2006 with a 90-68 record. Before coming to Cal Poly, Walsh was the quarterback coach and later the offensive coordinator at Army from 2007-2008.

In his last three years as head coach, Cal Poly Football has led the Big Sky Conference with the top graduation rate.

Walsh has been inducted into the Hall of Fame for Sonoma State and Portland State. Walsh was also a finalist for the FCS Coach of the Year award in 1999 and 2012.

With the season over, Cal Poly will begin searching for a new head coach immediately, according to the news release.