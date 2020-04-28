Cal Poly athletes create at-home gyms to stay in shape

Cal Poly athletes are changing the school slogan from “learn by doing”, to “learn by making do” with innovative ways to stay in shape at home.

While the Robert A. Mott Athletic Center and the weight room inside have been closed due to COVID-19 protocols, Cal Poly’s athletes have been creative and managed to make their own gyms in their homes and backyards.

Cal Poly’s strength and conditioning Instagram page shows squat racks and other unique workouts student athletes have created.

Video by Maia Dvoracek

Junior offensive lineman Nicolo DiFronzo explains why it is important for him to try and maintain his strength in quarantine.

“It was very important for me personally, playing a collegiate sport, and that’s kind of my job and I need to be able to train for that job basically,” DiFronzo said. “If I didn’t have a weight room I wouldn’t be doing my part to help the team get better and that’s one of the most important things to do.”

School and volleyball are the first two priorities even in quarantine, senior outside hitter Jamie Stivers said. She said she has been using this time at home to stay fit and prepare for next season.

“And then also, personally, recovering from an injury, I have to do my rehab every single day and workout and a lot of extra things and I can’t imagine not having a gym,” Stivers said.

Cal Poly’s strength and conditioning coaches are allowed to send out lifting and conditioning programs to guide the athletes through their home workouts, but at this time they cannot offer any additional coaching.

In hopes of returning to Mott Athletic Center soon, these Mustangs are doing everything they can to be ready for the call that says they can come back to the gym and train as a team.