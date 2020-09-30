Cal Poly community remembers Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died at age 87 on Sept. 18 after more than 27 years of service.

After many recurring cancer diagnoses, Ginsburg died of complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer, the Supreme Court said in a press release.

President Donald Trump nominated Amy Coney Barrett to fill the Supreme Court Justice seat only a month before the presidential election in November.

Ginsburg, born in 1933 in Brooklyn, graduated first in her class from Columbia Law School, while simultaneously taking care of her husband who had testicular cancer and caring for her young daughter.

In 1993, Ginsburg was appointed to the Supreme Court by President Bill Clinton, making her mark as the second female Justice in U.S. history.

Cal Poly students and professors commemorate Ginsburg’s impact and discuss what her death means for our nation’s future.

For pre-law philosophy sophomore Esme Lipton, her dream to become a civil rights attorney after college was sparked by the “RBG” 2018 documentary — a film that encapsulated Ginsburg’s life story and most impactful successes.

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a huge motivator,” Lipton said. “She embodies what I feel a real civil rights lawyer is — someone who uses her knowledge and power to actually make real change.”

Environmental earth and soil science sophomore Apollonia Arellano said that being a woman of color in a male-dominated field can be disheartening without feminist icons like the “Notorious RBG.”

“Keeping successful women like Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the forefront of my mind reminds me that women are just as capable as any man when it comes to accomplishing our goals and dreams,” Arellano said.

Across majors, ages and political divides, members of the Cal Poly community have felt the effect from the death of the feminist icon.

“I am just praying for her and her family and hoping that everyone can use this time to reflect on the importance of service to their country without politicizing it,” said industrial engineering sophomore Ben Haering, a member of the pro-life Students For Life club.

Haering recalled the petitions he has seen demanding that Trump and the Senate delay filling Ginsburg’s open seat.

“Both sides are taking advantage of the situation which is unfortunate,” Haering said. “Those petition efforts are more partisan-based than of a desire for actual rule of law.”

While Ginsburg combatted gender discrimination personally and politically, Cal Poly Democrats Club Co-president and political science junior Rob Moore noted that her life’s work cannot be simplified as solely a concern for women’s issues.

“I think she gets often tokenized as this woman who fought for women, which is awesome and very true, but she’s also a woman who fought for everyone,” Moore said.

For political science professor Michael Latner, Ginsburg’s work on key issues, from voting rights to gerrymandering, directly affected his professional field.

“It’s not a stretch to say that the conventional wisdom was that women simply didn’t have the same constitutional rights according to men before many of the cases that she worked on,” Latner said. “The changes that she made are now taken for granted.”

“I think she’s a hero to me, and to anyone,” Latner said. “Even those who have different political and ideological views I think recognize the contribution she’s made to justice and the United States.”

Moore said Ginsburg was someone who “knew exactly how much she meant to the world and really because of that she treated her role with a very justified amount of reverence.”

“I thought she might be immortal,” Moore laughed. “At a higher level, a part of me was like, ‘Oh God, is this step two of the demise of our democracy?’”

Amid Ginsburg’s death, political science professor Michael Latner said the single open seat on the Supreme Court could cause further politicizing of the Supreme Court.

Trump has a third opportunity to appoint a conservative Justice, which could change the majority votes from five to four with a conservative lean, to six to three with a conservative lean. The new imbalance could lead Justices to rule based on political ideology rather than showing fair judicial restraint, Latner said.

“If we don’t have people with the right experience and qualifications, the court becomes nothing but a political weapon,” Latner said. “I think Ginsburg realized that.”

Never in U.S. history has a Supreme Court justice been nominated and confirmed from July to November during an election year, political science professor Shelley Hurt said.

According to Hurt, the U.S. constitutional order not only rests on checks and balances, but it also depends largely on the norms we set — norms that are now at risk of eroding, she said.

“This is a fraught period,” Hurt said. “The passing of Ginsburg and what we’re seeing as an ensuing powerplay is for the history books.”

Latner said Republicans may also wait to appoint a new justice during the “lame duck” session — the period after the election but before the next official term begins.

“It is not the best circumstances, but I think it’s a constitutional duty to go through the process,” Haering said. “Personally, I think numerous people on both sides have said that it is the President’s duty to fill that seat.”

Lipton said it’s hypocritical that Republicans would support the appointment of a new justice before the presidential election, since in 2016, Republicans blocked President Barack Obama from appointing a new justice nine months before the upcoming election.

In the days before her death, Ginsburg told her granddaughter, Clara Spera, her hopes for the future.

“My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed,” Ginsburg said. The Democratic party has pushed to honor that wish.

Spera reported Ginsburg’s last words to BBC News Sept. 21.

“A lot of Democrats are outraged by this idea of replacing her so quickly.” Lipton said. “[The new appointment would be] just completely taking over all the power on the Supreme Court bench.”

Others believe that Ginsburg’s dying wish should not be actualized into law.

“We have to respect and understand her wishes, but it’s not up to her how the process goes,” Haering said.

With the Supreme Court appointment becoming a new talking point for both Republican and Democrat election campaigns, Latner warns that the Supreme Court functioning as a political weapon may cause Americans to lose confidence in the judicial branch. As a result, the court would lose its authority and legitimacy.

Nutrition sophomore Kyoko Hall, a volunteer with Planned Parenthood Generation Action, agreed with Latner’s concerns.

“This is all very scary to me,” Hall said. “It makes me lose hope in America and where we are going.”

Teachers and students alike urge others to consider the gravity of the political climate in the U.S.

“Students should not think we are living through normal politics,” Hurt said. “There are bigger, powerful stakes afoot right now. History is on the move.”

Moore and other members of the Cal Poly Democrats club said they worry about their loved ones who feel at risk with the Supreme Court’s open seat, such as women and DACA recipients.

“These political decisions are not simply political decisions,” Moore said. “These are things that affect our loved ones.”

For women in the U.S. such as Hall, the possibility of overturning Roe v. Wade —a Supreme Court decision that blocks excessive government restrictions on abortion — is becoming more of a reality.

“Later in her life, RBG was a big advocate for pro-choice,” Hall said. “I can’t imagine living in America and not having the right to have an abortion.”

In the months preceding the November elections, members of the Cal Poly community encourage citizens to honor their civic duty and get involved.

“The vote is something that not too long ago people died for,” Latner said. “We’re now in a position where the fate of our democracy may very well hang in the balance … Our democracy is dysfunctional without people fulfilling their civic obligation.”

Hurt says Ginsburg exemplified how to work within the system to affect change and critique the status quo, all while preserving democracy.

“Democracy is something that we always have to cherish, that we always have to defend,” Hurt said. “All of us are counting on you young people to appreciate and value democracy and not throw the baby out with the bathwater.”

Although some have expressed fear and hopelessness in the American democracy, Ginsburg has empowered other students, such as Lipton, to seek change and fight for an inclusive future. This is one legacy Ginsburg has left behind for Cal Poly students.

“Women’s rights activists aren’t going anywhere,” Lipton said. “Ruth Bader Ginsburg was so important to us, but she wasn’t the end-all-be-all for women’s rights and there will be more of her.”

If given the chance to speak to Ginsburg, Lipton would give her this message:

“Thank you. We will try to continue the work that you were doing and be the best activists that we can be in your honor.”

The Cal Poly Republican Club did not respond to requests for an interview.