In light of the recent mass shootings during Lunar New Year festivities in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay, the campus will offer support for the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community in San Luis Obispo.

Led by counselors Shala Cole and Cheri Love, Cal Poly Counseling Services will be hosting a Racial Healing space on Wednesday, Feb. 15 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. The event is titled “From Microaggressions to Community Tragedy: A Racial Healing Space For the AAPI Community.”

The shootings have been labeled as one of California’s deadliest mass shootings, with at least 11 people killed and nine wounded in Monterey Park. Meanwhile, at a Half Moon Bay mushroom farm, seven victims were shot.

Counseling services aim to provide support for students within the community who have experienced microaggressions or overt racism on the Cal Poly campus.