Cal Poly COVID-19 booster deadline is this week

Cal Poly students will be required to upload their COVID-19 booster vaccination record by Thursday, Jan. 20.

Students who have gotten their primary vaccines and booster can upload their vaccination record through their Cal Poly Portal or by using the COVID-19 Vaccination Status Declaration.

Those who are unvaccinated, not fully vaccinated or do not upload a record of their booster shot after they are eligible will be required to test every three days as part of campus’s ongoing testing program. Students who have completed their primary vaccination series but are not yet eligible to receive their booster are encouraged to get their booster as soon as they can, according to a Jan. 18 campus-wide email from Student Affairs.

Rite Aid will be offering a walk-in only clinic in the Cal Poly Recreation Center on Friday, Jan. 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. COVID-19 vaccines and boosters will be offered.

Rite Aid will be returning to campus several more times in January and February. Details can be found on the COVID-19 vaccine page.