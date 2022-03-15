Cal Poly Drag Club returns with “Heartbreak and Heartthrobs” show

Devan Spiegal | Mustang News

For their first performance since 2020, the Cal Poly Drag Club performed “Heartbreak and Heartthrobs” in the University Union (UU) on February 18.

The night was filled with notable performances from five drag queens — Queen Curveball, Hurricane, Skinny Mocha, Baby Blue Delusional and Junie B. Moans — with help from a tech crew who controlled lighting, sound and organization. The UU stage was decorated with purple, blue and pink lights as well as heart-shaped cardboard cutouts reading “H8 You” and “Ur A QT.”

President of the Drag Club, who goes by the drag name Hurricane, said despite the difficulties in finding a venue due to COVID-19 restrictions, the show went well.

“It was an absolute blast,” Hurricane said. “I just walked around in my pretty little heels and let my production crew do their job.”

Queen Curveball, the host of the night, gave audience members a list of rules to respect and follow including to only touch the drag queens with consent and to feel free to give tips. She was the first to perform, lip syncing “Who Owns My Heart” by Miley Cyrus.

Next up was Skinny Mocha, wearing an all black look with over-the-knee boots and a corset top. Then came Baby Blue Delusional who appeared in their signature blue wig, making their way into the crowd to collect tips and get interactive.

The audience was asked to participate in a variety of ways, including a lip-synch battle to Britney Spears’ “I’m a Slave 4 You” and singing happy birthday to those born in Aquarius season.

The rest of the night was filled with more talent from the drag queens, including the newest club member, Junie B. Moans, with their debut performance.

For her second act, Skinny Mocha appeared in a white leotard and blonde wig, as if to resemble Marilyn Monroe. Skinny Mocha lip synced to “The One That Got Away” by Katy Perry as she held a framed picture of Bernie Sanders. A death drop at the end sent the crowd into a whirl of cheers.

Queen Curveball ended the show with Lady Gaga’s “G.U.Y.,” which included an outfit reveal, dancing into the crowd and landing the splits.

Hurricane said the Drag Club means a lot to them.

“The club means holding a space for queer folks to be queer and to be queer in a very artistic and very visible way, which is not always possible on this campus,” Hurricane said.

This article originally appeared on KCPR.org.